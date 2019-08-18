Social Media Spotlight: Week Zero HSFB
That taste, you likely smelled on Friday morning? That was football season, so close we can almost taste it.
Following one of the more eventful off-seasons, full of change, and the start of a new era of Georgia Tech football, the season is so close.
The light, at the end of the tunnel, has become visible, as high school football teams all over Georgia, Florida, and more took the field in one last "scrimmage" before the season officially gets underway.
Not all of the commitments took part in these activities, but for those who did, social media was buzzing. (pun intended)
THE COMMITS
Plant takes advantage of the fumble as Tucker Gleason runs in a 4-yard TD— Vinnie Portell (@VJPortell) August 17, 2019
Venice 28 - Plant 17
8:49 to go in 3rd Q pic.twitter.com/DgLErGF5yE
Gleason dumps it off to Carvajal for a 17-yard score. XP no good— Vinnie Portell (@VJPortell) August 17, 2019
Venice 42 - Plant 23
1:03 left in 3rd Q pic.twitter.com/cQ5zeqj64Y
Gibbs 49 yard TD......Dalton 14 Cartersville 10. 29 sec till half— DHS Athletics (@DHS_Cats_Sports) August 17, 2019
Gibbs scores. Dalton 7-0— DHS Athletics (@DHS_Cats_Sports) August 16, 2019
End of the 1st Grayson 7 Hillgrove 0— @RamsFBrecruiting (@RamsFBrecruits) August 17, 2019
TD by @PhilMafah1 set up by a big pass and Catch from @cj_dixon2020 to @ryanking_rk
The Punisher💀 pic.twitter.com/hbuLJsVr2X— Jordan Williams (@JordanWilllams) August 17, 2019
Due to poor field conditions, tonight’s football game has been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/l1mbs03jQ9— Lennard High School (@LennardHigh) August 16, 2019
Just added pics to the @Rivals profile of Wing Green, a 2020 #GaTech commit. The long offensive tackle out of @rockerlee229 committed to the Jackets over the summer. Stay locked into @jacketsonline for the latest on Green.— Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) August 12, 2019
Profile: https://t.co/4Gt3DW6Up2 pic.twitter.com/HjZXlPUt9H
The Jenkins defense is going to be flat-out nasty. The Warriors will be led by 2019 #Big22 Members @bigkelo1 and @Taurus_Simmons1 @SCCPSS_HPEA @RecruitGeorgia @WJCLNews @GPBsports pic.twitter.com/pRDe6TvUk2— Frank Sulkowski WJCL (@TheBigGuyWJCL) August 16, 2019
Full article in link shared https://t.co/O9V6nuPmAR pic.twitter.com/uPq7YYuJ4C
August 17, 2019
It’s a beautiful night for some @buford_football!— Buford Athletics (@bufordathletics) August 17, 2019
Parker fumbles on the 5. Miles Brooks recovers and returns it 95 yards for the touchdown! C.J. Ross forced the fumble. Roerig kick is good. Coquerors lead 7-0 with 1:10 left in the first quarter.— TCA Conquerors Athletics (@AthleticsTca) August 16, 2019
Trinity defense forces 4th and 11. Parker will go for it. Miles Brooks pushes Turner out of bounds at the 10, 2 yards shy of the first down. Trinity takes over on downs, 1st down at their own 10.— TCA Conquerors Athletics (@AthleticsTca) August 17, 2019
THE REMAINING TARGETS
2020 #GaTech DE target Jared Ivey (15) is living in the backfield pic.twitter.com/g7MKobbQDj— Jared Halus (@RivalsJared) August 17, 2019
August 17, 2019
Impressive 48-7 win for Callaway over Starr's Mill in a preseason game. Jacob Freeman with two touchdown catches from Demetrius Coleman, and Cartavious "Tank" Bigsby had a 90-yard TD run. Callaway's defense didn't give up any points. Starr's Mill's points came on a fumble return. pic.twitter.com/6FkmoOAPpO— Kevin Eckleberry (@lagrangesports) August 17, 2019
Last scrimmage💯3️⃣ @Keith247Sports @Mansell247 @RecruitGeorgia @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/nUb2TrYrJG— Desmond Tisdol⭐️ (@Des_Tisdol) August 17, 2019
@TC_Football great game had some good looks on the field and hope u guys have a great season good luck @Jadensandlin2 @sandlin_jordan— Nazir Stackhouse (@TheStackHouse_) August 17, 2019