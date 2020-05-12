"Coach had this Club 1010 and he wanted everyone to gain their ten pounds and I did. Then when we started mat drills I just felt better, faster and stronger. My catapult numbers were up so I figured if I could put that on the field and play football, the work would show," Smith said of his spring performance. "All that led up to this and now that I've gained those ten pounds and I won't be as prone to injuries or anything like that."

Georgia Tech has the most depth and deepest backfield of any team in the ACC and maybe the country. One guy who was slated to be a big part of that backfield in 2019 but wasn't due to injuries was sophomore Dontae Smith . Smith rebounded for a disappointing redshirt freshman season where he missed four games due to injuries and was hampered much of the season by those injuries and ran like a man determined to make his mark during spring ball.

Having been recruited as a 174-pound slotback, the adjustment to playing tailback was in a system with a lot of pass blocking was very different for Smith. He got up to 195-pounds in the spring and said that along with his knowledge of the offense growing had led to much of his success in the spring.

"Dontae is a guy who has gotten bigger he gained like 10 to 12 pounds of muscle and kept it on so he is 195 instead of like 181 and 183. So we have a guy like Dontae that can come in and do a lot of different things because he can run and has a great burst," running backs coach Tashard Choice said of Smith.

Smith ran for 65 yards on 10 carries last year with most of his work coming in the Temple game. That experience along with the overall work the running backs got in the offense last year allowed the backs to have a blueprint of how the offense works and how the drills they do prepare them for the offense.

"In the running back room there is nothing but work for us," he said. "We study things from last season. We had a cutup of what we do in practice and how that translates to what we do on the field and we all study it. Knowing the offense and being comfortable with everything lets me play faster and have more confidence that is definitely a bonus."

WIth Jordan Mason anchoring the top part of the running back position and the Jackets likely going to more two-back sets with an improved offensive line, Smith knows this offseason is important for him to position himself to be at the top of the ATL board come fall.

"I know it now and I have to know more and when I know more it will put more confidence in me and confidence in me from my teammates as well so we can all be successful," Smith said of his offseason focus.

