Six Jackets who should see the field more after three games
Geoff Collins ATL-philosophy leads to a lot of different players seeing the field in games with often 20-plus players getting snaps. However, this season with COVID and injuries the rotations have ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news