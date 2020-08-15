JacketsOnline - Sirad Bryant stays home, commits to Georgia Tech

At the beginning, Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County defensive back Sirad Bryant planned to leave the state for college. He was looking at Nebraska, Ole Miss, Tennessee among others early, but Georgia Techout-recruited those schools, and over time, they changed Bryant's mind on staying home.

"The whole Georgia Tech coaching staff made me feel important, they made me feel wanted, and that is what did it for me," said Bryant. "I felt their energy from the rip, some players on the team have already made me feel like I am part of the team and the staff makes me feel at home with them.

"I always wanted to get out of Georgia, go somewhere out of state, but the coaches at Georgia Tech changed my mind."

Nathan Burton was the lead recruiter. He and head coach Geoff Collins got the news from Bryant last week.

"Last Tuesday, after football practice, I got on a zoom call with the coaches and my mom, and that is when I told them.

"We were just talking and I told them I cannot wait to put on the Georgia Tech jersey. They caught it and asked me to say that again. That is when I told them I was committing.

"I think they were surprised. They were excited and stoked about my decision."

Bryant has taken in a game on the Flats, he has visited for a Junior Day and he feels very comfortable in Atlanta. He cannot wait to suit up for the home-state school and make plays in the secondary.

"They like me because I am a bigger safety and they see me reading the quarterback against the pass in the middle of the field and helping against the run against my size," said Bryant.

"They have talked with me about how they want to use me and I am excited. The coaches just make me feel wanted. That was huge for me. They have a plan for me and I am excited to play at Georgia Tech."

The Yellow Jackets now have 19 verbal commits and Bryant is excited about the future.

"Georgia Tech is getting some really good recruits, they have some good players already on the team and the program is about to start winning more. I like what coach Collins is doing as the head coach, I love the energy from the coaches and I feel we are about to do something great there."