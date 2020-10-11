JacketsOnline - Sims shows maturation at QB in win over Louisville

Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims showed flashes of his talent and potential in the first three games of the season, but just like many other young quarterbacks playing for the first time on the college level, there were some growing pains along the way. Sims threw eight interceptions in those three games, including a very tough day on the road at Syracuse in which he went 13-for-28 for 174 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions. Fumbles were also a bit of an issue whether due to the pass rush or during the exchange on handoffs. Not all of the miscues were the freshman signal-callers fault with lack of execution by the offense as a whole and some bad luck mixed in. Whatever the case, there was no feeling sorry for himself or the offense, and in Friday night’s 46-27 win over Louisville, Sims showed exactly what he and the rest of the offensive unit was capable of when they play a clean game. The Jackets finished with zero turnovers as they protected the ball and put together some big numbers, including an 11-for-21 night for Sims through the air with two touchdowns, as well as 64 yards, rushing on seven carries with a score.

Jeff Sims celebrates a score in the win over Louisville (Hyosub Shin/AJC via ACC Media Services)

Sims said after Friday night’s win that there was a huge emphasis placed on eliminating mistakes and turnovers during the team’s bye week and preparation for Louisville. “Our biggest thing that we’ve been preaching over these past two weeks was just protect the ball and not have self-inflicted wounds, so no penalties and stuff like that can hurt us,” said Sims. “So I feel like us enforcing all that in practices and doing what we needed to do to stop it, it helped.” Sims added that he is also feeling better running the offense as time goes on and he is getting more reps in games and practice, and that also contributed to the impressive performance on Friday. “I’m definitely getting more comfortable in the offense, getting more comfortable in the playbook and noticing defenses a lot better,” said Sims. “The game is starting to slow down a little bit, but I wouldn’t be able to do all that without the help of my teammates. They help me in practice…go over film with me and my coaches. Any extra time I need in the film room, they’ll be there with me to talk through it with me and stuff like that so I just think they play a big part in that too.” In all, the Jackets’ offense racked up 450 total yards (258 passing, 192 rushing) against the Cardinals and was stellar when it mattered most, spearheaded by Sims, as they outscored Louisville 32-6 in the second half and 20-0 in the fourth quarter. Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins said he has been pleased with the maturation of Sims and the other two true freshman offensive starters, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and right tackle Jordan Williams, with Friday night’s effort showing exactly what the freshman trio can do. “We’ve got three true freshmen that are playing a ton of ball for us on offense,” said Collins. “We knew going into the first couple games that there would be some things that we would have to mature, we would have to develop, but just hats off to those guys. The leadership that’s around them that helps them become the big-time players that they are, and they are going to be even further moving forward. Just really proud of the maturation on all levels.” Collins said that one of the areas Sims improved in on Friday and over the last couple weeks of practice was knowing when to push the tempo and when to slow things down pre-snap, which allowed the offense to have better success. “One of the things we really cleaned up from the previous game, there are some plays that we have that are quick, we want to go right now…Then there are some plays that we need to have a Mike (linebacker) I.D., we need to see safety rotation, we need to see where the three-technique, where the G and all those things are,” said Collins. “And the biggest piece of the maturation of Jeff is understanding which plays we can go right now, which plays we need to let (center) Mikey (Minihan) redirect the front, redirect the protection, redirect the run game, and him understanding that and being able to address it and fix it and apply those lessons…really good. (Jeff’s) a really poised young man, never gets too high, never gets too low. He comes to work every single day. Dave Patenaude’s done a great job with him and even the other quarterbacks in that room helping him be able to play at such a high level.”