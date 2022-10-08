ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback Jeff Sims ran for 95 yards and threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns before leaving with an injury on the first play of overtime and Georgia Tech held on for a 23-20 victory over Duke on Saturday night.

The Yellow Jackets (3-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) have won two straight for the first time since they beat Miami and Virginia in November 2018. A 26-21 win last week at then-No. 24 Pittsburgh snapped a nine-game losing streak against FBS opponents.

A week after stopping a 13-game ACC losing streak, Duke (4-2, 1-1) floundered most of the game until Sahmir Hagans’ 81-yard punt return for a touchdown down the right sideline pulled the Blue Devils within 20-13 with 5:55 remaining.

The Jackets lost leading receiver Nate McCollum, who had eight catches for 101 yards, to an injury with 5:45 left in the game. They quickly punted, and Hagans ran the ball back 50 yards to the Georgia Tech 44. But a fourth down from the 39 resulted in LaMiles Brooks’ pass breakup on a drag route.

Georgia Tech’s defense had to make one last stand in regulation but couldn’t overcome three 15-yard penalties that advanced Duke to the 2, before tight end Nicky Dalmolin hauled in a TD catch to send the game to overtime.