JacketsOnline - Signs of growth for GT thus far

The results haven't been what fans hoped for, but Georgia Tech has shown some major signs of growth on both sides of the ball in the second season under Geoff Collins through the first three games. For this exercise, we will compare Tech's statistics through the first three games of 2019 and 2020.

In 2019, the Jackets opened with #1 Clemson then played two not very good teams in South Florida and the Citadel. The 2020 schedule was easier with a highly ranked UCF team that is not as dynamic defensively as any recent Clemson team, but they also played FSU and Syracuse who are both better than the Bulls of last year and the Citadel.