Shorthanded Jackets come up short against Louisville 67-64

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech down three scholarship players including big man Rodney Howard played Louisville to the wire, but fell just short 67-64 thanks to three big scoring droughts in the game. Mike Devoe scored 23 points and had a shot to give Tech the lead with under 20 seconds to go and Kyle Sturdivant got off a three with a chance to tie the game and send it to overtime, but neither basket went in. Tech fell to 6-6 on the season and 0-2 in ACC play playing for the first time since December 21st after a covid break. Louisville improved to 3-0 in ACC play and 9-4 overall. “Coach Mack and his staff do a great job and very well-coach and good. Regarding us, I was proud of our guys, we were off for 13 days and we looked like a 40 and older team on Thursday and we were a little better on Friday and Saturday and we had some chances to win the game. We got down eight and fought back and we had a chance to close it and got some looks, but that is the way the ball bounces. Malik Williams hurt us when we were small both in the zone and man especially when we are smaller. Great chance to bounce back at Duke and hopefully this got our wind back and got ourselves,” Tech head coach Josh Pastner said. Tech had multiple chances to stop Louisville or regain the lead late but just could not connect on open looks at key times. Devoe said the team is still adjusting to new plays on offense as Tech moved away from the Princeton offense for much of the game. Devoe for his part rebounded from a cold game against Alabama A&M scoring 23 points including 4-of-8 from three in the game and five of six from the line. “Those were great looks we got at the end, getting a shot like that at the end of the game, I feel like it was a great shot. Offensively we are adjusting to what we are doing and getting more offense for guys to get looks. I’m proud of how we played coming off that break and that we had a chance to win this game,” Devoe said.

Usher was big in the first half and quiet in the second half (Georgia Tech Athletics)

Malik Williams had 20 points and 10 rebounds against the undersized Jackets on Sunday night. Matt Cross added 13 points and nine rebounds and Dre Davis had 13 points off the bench including several key buckets down the stretch. Tech had only nine turnovers in the game a marked improvement against a good defensive squad. Jordan Usher had a quick start for Tech with 13 first-half points, but he finished the game with just 17 points in 38 minutes but had two steals, four assists and six rebounds. Jordan Meka made his first career start for the Jackets with Rodney Howard and Saba Gigiberia out for the game. Meka had two points, four rebounds and two blocked shots in 20 minutes of action in place of Howard before fouling out late in the second half. “It was a smaller group of us calling plays and sliding through more efficiently and it makes it harder to get a stop when you don’t get a stop. We didn’t have our true bigs with just Jordan Meka so we had to play smaller and as a coach I tried to adjust to it," Pastner said. With Meka in the lineup, Tech moved away from the offense that has been the calling card of Pastner's offense using the Princeton system through the center with cutting to more called sets of plays. It had mixed results. “I’ve tried to make some adjustments, I love the Princeton offense and it is conceptual basketball and read and react, however this year we’ve struggled with things and turnovers and the Princeton offense gives us some equal opportunity and I need to be more playcalling and I don’t really like doing that, but it was very effective for us and we only had nine turnovers and had some good looks. We will continue to get better at that, I feel like that is what is best for our personnel,” Pastner said. Bubba Parham made his 2021-22 season debut playing 15 minutes without scoring a field goal and a plus-minus of -15 which is not what Pastner wanted. He hit a pair of free throws for his only points. “Bubba played his first game in 10 months and he needs some game experience,” Pastner said. “My standard for him coming into the season was to be the third scorer for us, I was really hoping he could play in the USC, Georgia State and Alabama A&M games to get ready for ACC play. Obviously, you have to be flexible because of the global pandemic and we missed opportunities for him to get ready. This was a tough game for him.” Pastner extended the bench with another strong outing from Kyle Sturdivant off the pine with 14 points in 25 minutes including some key buckets during slow stretches for the Tech offense. Deebo Coleman, Miles Kelly and Jalon Moore did not score in the game nor did Deivon Smith who started at point guard and was 0-5 shooting in 10 minutes including two missed layups. “We’ve had that each game, we’ve had a second-half drought, we had a couple of good looks, Miles Kelly had a great look at the top of the key from three, Deebo Coleman had a great look so did Mike Devoe and Jordan Usher and Khalid Moore and if we make a couple of them, Bubba had a great look at the corner in front of our bench, if we make one or two, then we maybe win the game and they got some key and ones. Malik Williams was a key to the game and Jarrod West on defense too. We battled and competed but the size was a difference,” Pastner said.

HOW IT HAPPENED It was a slow start on offense for both teams with the Jackets’ first nine points all coming on Jordan Usher threes as Louisville pulled ahead 13-9 at the second media timeout with 11:54 left. Out of the timeout Kyle Sturdivant hit a three and Jordan Usher had a steal and layup to give Tech a 14-13 lead. Devoe had a hoop and harm to extend the run to 11-0 and 17-13. At the next media timeout, Tech extended the lead to 24-19 with 7:26 left. Louisville closed the half with a 10-0 run to retake the lead 29-26 as the Jackets went scoreless for more than five minutes of play. Louisville lead at the break 31-28. Tech was 5-for-10 from three at the break while Louisville was 4-for-10, but teams struggled some inside the arc as Tech shot just 42-percent while Louisville was a little better at 46-percent. Malik Williams had 10 points and five rebounds as did Matt Cross in the first half for the Cards. Usher led all scorers with 13 points and Devoe added 8 points but on seven shots. The second half started a little faster for the Jackets including a 5-0 run ahead of a Pastner timeout, but Deivon Smith missed a layup and gave up a three to Elijah Davis not hustling back on defense to tie the game at 37-all. Tech took at 41-37 lead at the first media timeout with 14:45 left in the game. Tech held the lead at four at the next media timeout with 11:58 to go. Davis picked up an offensive rebound and putback getting fouled to make it 50-49 Louisville with under nine minutes to go. Jarrod West hit a pair of three throws to make it 52-49 Louisville with under eight minutes to go. The Cards extended the run to 9-0 as Tech went six times down the court without a bucket to take a 54-49 lead with 6:53 to go in the game. Mike Devoe snapped the run with a hoop and harm with 6:18 to go. West picked up his fourth foul on the play. Louisville extended the lead to 59-52 with just over five minutes to go. The lead remained five, 62-57 at the final media timeout with 3:45 left. Meka fouled out with 3:14 left after giving up a hoop and harm to Davis to make it a six-point game again. Kyle Sturdivant hit a three and Williams turned the ball over on the next possession leading to a fastbreak layup from Khalid Moore to make it 65-64 with just over a minute to play. Both teams failed to score on the next possessions and Tech had to start fouling Noah Locke hit one of two. Devoe missed a three to take the lead and Tech fouled Malik Williams with 7.4 left on the clock. Williams missed the first free throw and hit the second. Tech drove the court and got a good look from Kyle Sturdivant that rimmed out and Tech lost.