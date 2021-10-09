Shorthanded Jackets come from behind to down Duke 31-27

DURHAM, NC- Georgia Tech started fast and closed fast at Duke with a come from behind 31-27 win that featured a game-winning touchdown toss with no timeouts and under a minute to play and a game-saving interception to seal the deal. The Jackets moved to 3-3 ahead of a vital bye week and 2-2 in ACC play while Duke fell to 3-3 and 0-2 in ACC play. It was the first time Tech won in Durham since 2013. First time since 2013, we've won up here, not an easy place to play. That's a really good football team,” Tech head coach Geoff Collins said. “You watch the tape of their offense, and they're really good, but to see them in person and see the talent that they have, the tempo that they play with. That's a good football team. I thought our guys battled, they fought, and we were decimated at certain positions and it didn't matter. We just kept rolling guys through to find a way to get the win. I’m just really proud of the way they stuck together through the good times, there were some really good moments, and then when some things got hairy, they didn't fall apart, they stayed together, they kept battling, played really good situational football.” Quarterback Jeff Sims hit Jahmyr Gibbs on the third play from scrimmage for the Jackets for a 77-yard touchdown and followed that with another touchdown drive to make it 14-0, but Duke battled back hanging around in the game. Sims had a couple of key interceptions in the first half, but he ended the day with 297 yards passing three touchdown tosses, two interceptions and 55 yards rushing and another touchdown. “Jeff is a big-time player and obviously we want to eliminate those early turnovers moving forward but he is a big-time player,” Collins said of Sims. “His composure, the guys have faith in him and he did a really nice job of settling back in and they were playing a lot of press coverage and bringing blitzes from all-angles and hats off to them.”

Tech's defense was bending a lot in the second half, but kept the Jackets in the game (William Howard/USAToday)

Duke could not convert in the red zone or the plus-territory and that was big late as Atlanta native Charlie Ham missed a 42-yard and 31-yard field goal and Tech held Duke to four field goals on drives deep into the Jackets’ side of the field. Ham hit a late field goal to give the Blue Devils a 27-24 lead with 5:52 left. Tech got the ball back with 1:53 left on the clock and Sims drove them 88 yards on six plays culminating in a 36-yard touchdown pass to Adonicas Sanders to give Tech the lead for good. Duke was flagged for holding on the play as well on Sanders at the start of the play. “When I got the play call from the play callers on the sideline and I saw what defense Duke was in, I knew for a fact that ball was coming to me because that is the look we saw in practice all week and I just made a play on the ball when it came my way,” Sanders said. “I knew on my release I beat him off the ball and he started holding and Jeff saw me and I knew I had to do whatever it takes to come down with the football and that is what I did. I wasn’t worried about the holding call, I just knew I had to make a play.” Sanders had two catches for 73 yards including the game-winner. Sims said he refocused on the sideline prior to the final series of the game to get his mind in the right place to lead the game-winning drive. “I really just had to clear my head and I told myself to forget about everything that happened earlier just clutch it up for the team. Go out and trust the guys, the O-line and receivers will get up. Coach (Dave Patenaude) called the plays and I knew Dono beat him and he went and got it,” Sims said. “We worked on that plenty of times, just was going out there and executing it.” Duke had the ball with two timeouts and 51 seconds left, but Juanyeh Thomas picked off Gunnar Holmberg for the only turnover of the game for Duke. “Honestly the play before that his eyes were really looking downfield I was thinking he was going to come back that way and on the snap, I saw the eyes go and I thought I’m going to lean this way and it was great coverage by Jaylon King who helped me get the pick and a great pass rush by our D-linemen, one of our D-linemen almost got a sack. As soon as he threw it, he overthrew it to the tight end and I got it and slid,” Juanyeh said. The Jackets had 440 yards of offense and was three-for-three in the red zone but struggled on third down converting just four of 13 attempts. Part of the offensive issues stemmed from injuries on the offensive line as the Jackets lost starting right tackle Jordan Williams mid-game and had to slide right guard Ryan Johnson to right tackle and play William Lay at right guard because Nick Pendley the backup right guard and right tackle did not travel and the other backup veteran tackle, Kenneth Kirby did not travel either both due to injuries. Tech’s defense wasn’t spared by injuries either with Charlie Thomas and Juanyeh Thomas both leaving the game at times with injuries and several defensive linemen trying to gut it out through ailments. Several younger players played major snaps in the game with injuries to key players as well including Miles Brooks, Jalen Huff, Kaleb Edwards and Trenilyas Tatum due to injuries. “The way we run this program everyone thinks of themselves as a key contributor in the game and thinks of themselves as starters and when they have to play 80-percent of the game, they can do it. We saw that today with Miles Brooks, We saw that today with Jalen Huff who got a ton of burn and Tre Swilling played nickel for a dominant part of the game and Wesley Walker played strong safety for a dominant part of the game when he hasn’t done that before. Position flexibility and staying ready so you don’t have to get ready, all of those things our guys buy in to and believe in it and you see it in a game like this when we are down a whole bunch of O-linemen or DBs or receivers, our guys step up and win the game for us,” Collins said. “It is awesome.” Stat standouts including Gibbs who had three catches for 82 yards including the touchdown plus 40 yards rushing and 59 yards on kick returns. Kyric McGowan had three catches for 39 yards including an 18-yard touchdown and Malachi Carter hauled in two balls for 78 yards. On the defensive side, Ayinde Eley had 13 tackles and 0.5 TFLs in the game, Juanyeh Thomas had 11 tackles and Quez Jackson had 12 tackles and two TFLs.

Gibbs 77-yard touchdown (William Howard/USAToday)

