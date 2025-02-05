Shaffer gives Jackets another big piece for 2025 class on Signing Day

DALLAS, Georgia -- While most of its impressive 2025 recruiting class signed back in December during the early signing period, Georgia Tech added another important piece on Wednesday as kicker Landon Shaffer officially inked with the Jackets during a ceremony at East Paulding High on National Signing Day.





Shaffer committed to the Jackets back in January but said it was special day to make it official in front of his family, friends, teammates, coaches and teachers on Wednesday.





"Obviously a really awesome day just to take the next step in my career," Shaffer told JOL during an interview at Wednesday's ceremony. "I feel like Georgia Tech is making that experience over the moon. I feel like I'm going to succeed a lot there, and it's really cool to have everybody here today that's been with me along the way."







For Shaffer the offer from Georgia Tech came the first week of December, the commitment came on January 15th and then he was finally able to put pen to paper on his letter of intent Wednesday. The experienced kicker has been the starter at the position at East Paulding since his freshman year and wrapped up his career with an incredible senior season that included going 14-of-18 on field goals with two of 50-plus yards and successfully converting 53-of-57 kickoff attempts into touchbacks on his way to being named Region 5-AAAAA Special Teams Player of the Year.





Shaffer originally committed to Rice in June, but Georgia Tech started to push for him hard around late November, and once the official offer came from Jackets' special teams coach Tim Salem, Shaffer said he knew it was an opportunity he couldn't pass up.





"I was committed to Rice since June, and I started picking up talking with Coach Salem around November. So I kicked in front of him actually the same day I kicked in front of Rice (coaches), they were both there at the same time," said Shaffer. "Coach Salem reached out toward the end of the season, and it was kind of a no-brainer for me once I got that offer to Georgia Tech because obviously it's close to home, close to my family, it's ACC football, Power-4...no-brainer for me. I've been taking visits there since I was a freshman, and I've seen a few different special teams coaches and coordinators on staff. But Coach Salem definitely makes me feel confident about being there."





Shaffer's addition gives Georgia Tech 25 official signees in the 2025 class, and the Jackets are now ranked No. 22 in the Rivals Team Rankings.





Shaffer said he takes pride in all parts of the kicker position, including field goals and kickoffs and said he is confident in his abilities in both those areas.





"I definitely feel like field goals and kickoffs are my strong suit," said Shaffer. "I did it all four years (in high school). I won the job here when I was a freshman, and I've just been working on my craft, especially field goals. It's a lot more precise than kickoffs, but I think I'm a very good kickoff specialist as well."







Shaffer added that he feels like he is ready for the mental part of being a college kicker as well with the pressure situations he's already faced on the high school level.





"I definitely feel like I am (ready)," said Shaffer. "I've had a lot of opportunities to be in that pressure situation when we are up or down by 3. We play a lot of rivalry games here, and it means a lot to our school and our community to make those kicks so I always make sure that I do."







Shaffer gave a little background on his journey to where he is today by saying he was born in South Florida before moving to Georgia around age seven. He said he was a soccer player most of his life before deciding to give kicking on the football field a try going into high school. He added that he didn't have a particular loyalty to a certain college football program as he took visits to several schools and talked to multiple different coaches, but in the past year he said he "always found myself rooting for Georgia Tech over Georgia especially."





Jackets fans will love to hear those kinds of statements as well as what he says or them to expect in coming years as he begins his career on The Flats.





"They're going to get every ounce of me that I can possibly give," said Shaffer. "I said it to someone the other day...they can only expect huge kicks from me."

