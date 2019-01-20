Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-20 22:11:10 -0600') }} football Edit

Several top 2020, 2021 prospects set to invade The Flats on MLK Day

Fxildxzbzoejbvv0iaik
Rivals.com
Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline.com
@RivalsJohnson
Recruiting Writer

In the past, Martin Luther King Day in Atlanta has been a day of remembrance, and, if you're lucky, a trip to Phillips (now State Farm) Arena. This year is different, at least for the elite talent ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}