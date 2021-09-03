Several commits, targets confirmed for Saturday night's matchup with NIU
A matchup against a MAC team that went winless last season is not typically the type of game that attracts multiple Rivals100 members and several of the current commitments. Following a dead period...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news