Asanti Price has become a pretty popular name for high-major college basketball coaches lately, and for good reason. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard in the 2019 class has had a monster season in South Carolina. His team is currently 28-1 and playing for state championship on Saturday night and he’s averaged 21 points, six assists and five rebounds along the way. His only offers at the moment are from Charleston Southern, Hofstra, New Orleans and SC State. But over the last couple months, several high-major programs have started showing heavy interest in him. Price said Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas State, Texas Tech and Xavier are the schools he has had the most contact with. He took an unofficial visit to Georgia Tech earlier in February.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Georgia Tech: “It was a pretty good visit. The team looks like they are pretty young. I like the way they move the ball around. I think I can fit in their system.” Iowa State: “One of my friends, Tre Jackson, committed there. He’s giving me insight into their program. He just talked about how they have a couple seniors leaving and he said they like to get up and down and shoot, so I would fit in well there.” Kansas State: “They have a lot of seniors leaving this year, so I should be able to come in and do my thing. They have told me to focus on my championship game coming up.” Texas Tech: “I know they are a very good defensive team. My trainer has been getting me ready for that aspect of college.” Xavier: “I like them. They get up and down. I watched them against Villanova. It was a good game.”

