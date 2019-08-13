James Banks was unaware that he would be playing in his first game as a Yellow Jacket until four hours prior to Georgia Tech’s first road game at Tennessee. Because of the uncertainty, Banks was never fully prepared for the season and while he showed flashes of greatness, he was never able to fully play at the level that he sets for himself.

Banks would play 31 games (30 minutes/games) for the Jackets throughout the 2018-2019 season, averaging 10.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, and 1.4 assists, respectively. While those numbers are by no means a reason to hang your head, Banks is ready to show the world his improvements and have one of the best seasons he has ever played.

Throughout the offseason, the six-foot-nine forward/center has focused primarily on improving his offensive game.

“Honestly just been focusing on increasing my offensive game, continuing to get my body to a place where I can dominate this season and keep up with the physicality of the ACC, just be able to do some good things this year.”

A big part of getting better offensively has been getting in the best physical shape possible.

“Better conditioning just for a better motor, of course,” said Banks. “Being able to get more rebounds, get easier buckets, running the floor harder, things of that nature just helps the team in and of itself.”

Banks continued to explain the benefits of being in prime shape.



"Being stronger, being more explosive, being able to get up faster, get up higher, be more solid on my post-moves and things of that nature. Having the dexterity to be strong when it comes to finishing and shooting and everything that I do. Basically just being able to be stronger and be myself to not let the defense dictate what I am going to do.”

Not only has Banks changed his body, but his mentality and attitude has changed massively as well.

“This time a year ago, it is immeasurable,” Banks explained “Just because where I was mentally and thinking I was going to redshirt and have a year off and things of that nature. I just wasn’t in the same space that I am in now. Now, I am ready to go. This whole summer I have been gearing towards having one of the best years I have had in basketball, and that is just that. This is my senior year and I want to win games, and to win games I have to be good and better than I was last year.”

Banks is not the only one with a new mindset, however. With more competition emerging and players maturing, the entire team is finding new ways to challenge themselves every day.

“I remember transferring to Texas and seeing what I saw and what I thought of the team, and this year it has completely flipped,” Banks told JacketsOnline. “Everyone’s mindset is so killer and bent on being better than they were yesterday. We compete, and everyday at practice is a fight. We got Mike vs Jose, we have Bubba coming in, so everybody is hungry to play and be better and I think that iron sharpening iron has made us so much better this offseason.”

So far, the Jackets are proving it all to be true after three straight wins over the Spanish All-Stars in the midst of their eight-day tour of Spain. The real test will come in a hurry, as the Jackets will begin their regular season with a road matchup against NC State on November 5th.