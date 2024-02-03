RALEIGH- Georgia Tech battled but a 24-4 run in the second half by NC State erased a Yellow Jacket lead and the Wolfpack won at home 82-76 Saturday night. The Jackets fell to 10-12 on the season and 3-8 in ACC play while State improved to 15-7 and 7-4 in league games. First-year Tech coach Damon Stoudamire's squad continues to show signs of a bright future while reality often sets in during key stretches of the game. "It is a shame to lose the lead and we didn't do a good job of managing the lead and we had some opportunities to bump the lead and we didn't do a good job of managing the game during those times," he said. "You have to know when you play NC State they are a team of runs and when they made that run, we just couldn't respond." Junior Tech guard Miles Kelly bounced back after some off games offensively with his first 20-point game since Notre Dame several weeks ago. Kelly had his third double-double of the season with 20 points and 10 rebounds shooting 8-13 from the field and 3-5 from the arc. He added four rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes of work. Freshman guard Naithan George scored 18 points for the Jackets but struggled in the second half hitting just two of eight shots and 1-2 from the line after starting the game with 12 points and 3-4 shooting. George ended up with four rebounds and five assists as well. Turnovers swung the game's momentum as Tech had 12 turnovers compared to just four for the Wolfpack. State scored 18 points off those turnovers while Tech had just four points off turnovers. That was the difference in the game during State’s second-half run to put Tech on their heels. "They are a team that is built to speed teams up," Kelly said of NC State's run in the second half. "We turned the ball over and then we didn't get stops on defense and that led to offensive buckets for them and we weren't scoring on offense. They sped us up and we couldn't get enough stops."

Georgia Tech freshman guard Naithan George shoots free throws at NC State (Kelly Quinlan/JOL)

Advertisement

DJ Horne carried the Wolfpack in the second half with 16 points in the final 20 minutes including going 8-9 from the line when Tech started fouling to extend the game. Horne ended the night with 26 points after a slow first-half start. Jayden Taylor hit a pair of clutch threes for State as well scoring 13 second-half points and 21 overall. The Jackets did hold D.J. Burns Jr. in check with only eight points and 10 rebounds in 20 minutes of action as he battled foul trouble. The Wolfpack's other big men Ben Middlebrooks and Mohamed Diarra combined for five points on 1-7 shooting but had 11 rebounds. "We used some ball screens and different things. The game plan wasn't necessarily to go at (Burns)," Stoudamire said. "It was to go after him on the defensive end. He was a focal point, but it was more about Horne than anybody." Tech led at the half thanks to a series of runs and strong defense 36-35. Tech held State to 30.3 shooting and 5-18 from three while the Jackets shot 44.4 percent and 9-13 from the line. State hung in the game with free throws hitting 10-12. Naithan George led all scorers at the half with 12 points on 3-4 shooting and 4-4 from the line. Miles Kelly added 9 on 4-5 shooting. DJ Horne led State with 10 points but he needed nine shot attempts and two free throws to get there. Tech won the rebounding battle 23-20 at the break. Both DJ Burns for State and Baye Ndongo for Tech sat for much of the half with two fouls each. Tyzhaun Claude played 14 minutes ending with three fouls. The loss marked the seventh ACC loss this season where Tech was within two scores in the final minutes of the game. Kelly said the team has to figure out how to close teams out and not put themselves in a situation where they give up a big run and play catch-up in the second half. "It is very frustrating," Kelly said. "Nobody wants to lose especially in close games and we like coach says have to find a way to get over the jump and stop being a front-running team. We can't just get up for games when we play ranked teams. We've got to get up for the middle-of-the-pack teams or less winning teams." The Jackets played without Ibrahima Sacko who was back in Atlanta battling an illness along with assistant Hayden Sheridan who was also ill.



GAME SUMMARY