SEC team first to offer 2021 QB Jakob Foss
Quarterback Jakob Foss has one SEC offer in hand but that’s not the only team interested in his abilities. The 2021 prospect from Huntsville (Ala.) Grissom shed some light on where his recruitment currently stands and what is coming next.
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news