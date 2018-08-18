ATLANTA- The camp aspect of Georgia Tech's preseason ended on Saturday with the Jackets football scrimmage in Bobby Dodd Stadium. Head coach Paul Johnson was very positive about the scrimmage even though they held back a few players for precautionary measures.

"We got through it without anyone getting hurt so that was good, that was my biggest goal," Johnson said. "We had a lot of guys out, there were four offensive linemen sitting out, not anything serious, but we had a lot of guys out."

The Jackets passing attack looked sharp in the scrimmage on Saturday led by senior wideout Brad Stewart.

"I thought Brad Stewart made some plays and had a couple of nice catches and nice third down plays," he said. "Jordan Mason made a really good catch over on the sideline off a blitz."

Johnson said that TaQuon Marshall may have had his best day throwing the ball yet.

"Today was probably the best day TaQuon has had throwing the ball. He threw the ball well," Johnson said.

The backup quarterbacks got plenty of work on Saturday as well with the return of James Graham as the third string quarterback and newly minted number two quarterback Tobias Oliver. Johnson said Oliver didn't really benefit from the gold non-contact jerseys while Graham was a little rusty after missing four days of practice this past week.

"James played a lot at quarterback and struggled. It probably wasn't fair to him because he had been there one day," Johnson said. "(Tobias) did better. I think he needs experience. He is a good runner and probably being in a gold jersey takes away from Tobias because he is more of a slasher. The way we play if somebody one-hand touches him they are down and TaQuon as well, but even Tobias more. That is his game."

This weekend the position coaches will try to narrow down their units and then the staff will meet together on Monday to decide who will be with the scout team and who will be in the two-deep for Alcorn State. Johnson said there may be some switching around as preparations continue for game one.

"We will sit down Monday morning to decide (who is on scout team) and there will be some guys who will rotate, but I think we know who the first teams are," Johnson said.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE REST OF THE SCRIMMAGE NOTES