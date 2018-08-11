ATLANTA- Georgia Tech wrapped up the first eight days of camp with a 90-plus minute scrimmage in Bobby Dodd Stadium. It was the first time the team practiced in the stadium and head coach Paul Johnson had a mixed reaction to what he saw.

"It went about like the first scrimmage of fall. There were some positives and negatives, but way too much penalties," Johnson said. "We ran 94 plays before we put everyone else in (fourth-string) so probably around 100."

The Jackets' veteran heavy offensive line committed several penalties and got the ire of coach Johnson after the scrimmage.

"Most of the penalties were on the offense, way too many. Most of them were on the offense and they were not false starts," Johnson said.

Backup quarterback Lucas Johnson went down in the scrimmage with an undisclosed injury. Paul Johnson was unsure of the extent or seriousness of the injury, but Tobias Oliver was able to get second team reps in Johnson's place.

"Tobias did okay, but Lucas got hurt. He just got hurt and walked off the field," Johnson said.

After moving freshman quarterback James Graham to wide receiver earlier in the week, a serious injury to Lucas Johnson could reverse that decision however, Graham is seriously in the mix at wide receiver after injuries to Adonicas Sanders and Steve Dolphus.

"We are rolling guys Malachi Carter is playing a bunch and James Graham is in there a bunch so there are a lot of guys battling there," Johnson said. "(James) is an athletic guy."

Overall, with just over a week under their belts, Johnson said they are making progress, but there is still a lot of camp to go.

"We've got a long way to go. There have been some positives, but we have a long way to go. Pad-level and penalties, you can't start every drive with penalties. Too many missed assignments with the first team offense. Especially upfront, for those guys, that's ridiculous," he said.

