JacketsOnline - Scouting the opponent: VT

In hopes that the season still remains, today we will dive into an in-depth look at what talent the Virginia Tech Hokies return for the 2020 season and just how much of a challenge they could be for the Yellow Jackets. Recently, ESPN released their Preseason ACC Conference rankings. Virginia Tech was number #2 and Georgia Tech is #6 out of the 14 teams. Clearly, the experts think highly of both teams and what they return to the field for the 2020 season. Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech are two ACC teams returning some of the most production on both sides of the ball. Particularly, the Hokies return 89% of their defensive production, this is scary because Virginia Tech’s defense ranked inside of the Top-10 nationally last season.

Last time they played, Virginia Tech shutout the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta, 45-0, Geoff Collins expects to better that result in season #2 at The Flats with increased depth on both sides of the ball and key returning production. With both teams returning production, it’s important to note just who the Hokies will have as weapons. Particularly on offense, Hendon Hooker will return as the presumed starter behind an experienced offensive line. Defensively, the Hokies return a lot, DT Jarrod Hewitt and DE Emmanuel Belmar return upfront with 47 combined starts between them both. At linebacker, veteran Rayshard Ashby will return with 24 starts, and in the secondary, DB Divine Deablo and CB Caleb Farley combine for 47 starts as well.

1) Virginia Tech and head coach Justin Fuente will look to knock off the Yellow Jackets again, but this time in Blacksburg, VA, a place Georgia Tech has been very successful at as of recently. The Jackets are 3-0 in the last 3 meetings between both teams in Blacksburg. All-time, the Yellow Jackets are 7-10 against the Hokies, yet they are 4-4 when facing them on the road. The teams first met in 1990, a game where the #7 Ranked Yellow Jackets defeated the Hokies in Atlanta, 6-3. This would also be the same 1990 team the Jackets would be recognized as National Champions.

2) How good will Virginia Tech be this season? A similar question we asked earlier this week with North Carolina, yet, both teams are in very similar situations. The main difference is, North Carolina will expect to have the offensive juggernaut and Virginia Tech will be the expected defensive juggernaut in the Coastal Division of the ACC. If defensive play is as good as predicted, the Hokies will only need to manage a decent offense to be a great team. Obviously, you will need to score points to beat anyone, and the key thing to watch between the Jackets and Hokies will be offensive play. Both teams will be expected to have good to great defenses, so the result may just lie on who gets the edge on the offensive side of the ball.

3) On offense, the Hokies will look for standout WR Tre Turner to continue to make noise, and they will look to a new starter for the RB position as former starter Deshawn McClease declared for the NFL Draft in January and expects to eventually move his game to the next level. With an experienced offensive line, although, they may not need a standout running back to produce.