JacketsOnline - Scouting the opponent: UNC

The overall question is, HOW MUCH better is North Carolina going to be? The 2019 Tarheels had some flashes of greatness, such as a 1-point OT loss to Clemson in Chapel Hill. Sam Howell will return to lead the UNC offense in 2020 only as a sophomore after a very impressive freshman campaign. The Tarheels went (7-6) overall also going (4-4) in conference play last season, but it would be easy to believe their ceiling is much higher this year.

James Graham tries to evade a North Carolina defender (Brett Davis/USAToday)

OUTLOOK

What is North Carolina’s limit on offense? Truthfully, there may not be one. They return not only Howell at the reigns at QB, but two dynamic receivers in Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome, and two powerful running backs in Michael Carter and Javonte Williams. Brown and Dazz both had 1,000+ receiving yards and 10+ touchdowns each. In all, North Carolina will return an expected 10 out of 11 starters on offense including 4 of 5 offensive linemen. There truly may not be too many things this offense can not do and they will definitely be a force to be reckoned with in the ACC Coastal. Defensively, they have a bit of a drop off for the 2020 season. The Tarheels lost 2 key defensive linemen in Jason Strowbridge and Aaron Crawford, while also losing Myles Dorn at safety and Dominique Ross at linebacker. Their defensive line was formidable last season, but the Heels will look to their depth chart and underclassmen to succeed the success they had last year at those key positions. They do, however, return an All-ACC linebacker in Chazz Surratt.

KEY THINGS TO KNOW

1) How will UNC’s high-powered offensive unit perform against Georgia Tech’s improved and more experienced defense? The situation could go both ways. Georgia Tech’s DC Andrew Thacker will have his hands full with UNC, but not all hope is lost. Georgia Tech returns key players at corner, safety, and linebacker while revamping a defensive line unit that struggled. A key piece to the success of Tech’s defense this year will be their pass rush. If their pass rush improves and they give this highly talented defensive back unit a chance to make some plays, look out, Sam Howell and the heels could be in trouble in Chapel Hill. 2) Mack Brown’s return to North Carolina had a lot of people surprised, but also, had a lot of people concerned. With that being said, after their 2019 season and very impressive 2020 and 2021 recruiting classes, those concerns or doubts are fading. The future looks bright in Chapel Hill and Brown’s team will try to be the next Coastal team to try to stand out every season. Don’t be surprised if the Heels look to try and dominate the ACC Coastal soon and compete against the Tigers for the ACC crown. 3) One thing that may be in North Carolina’s way of success in 2020, is the beginning of their 2020 schedule. They will travel to play UCF at the “Bounce House” in Week 1 before traveling to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to play a neutral-site game against SEC West powerhouse Auburn, in Week 2. If they can make it out of the first two weeks with some success and chemistry, look out for the Tarheels building momentum into their conference play and the rest of the season.