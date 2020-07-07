JacketsOnline - Scouting the opponent: UCF

If you aren’t aware yet, it is no secret Georgia Tech will have their hands full with their schedule this year. UCF, along with Notre Dame, stack Georgia Tech’s 2020 non-conference schedule with top-tier nationally-ranked opponents. UCF will likely enter this season ranked again in the preseason top-25 for the third straight year since their impressive undefeated campaign in 2017. This game will be the first meeting between the teams after a hurricane led to the cancellation of the 2017 matchup in Orlando.

UCF performed less than expected last season going 10-3 with upset losses coming from the hands of Cincinnati, Tulsa, and Pittsburgh. All these games were fates fallen on the road. UCF was undefeated at home, but they will travel to Atlanta and Bobby Dodd Stadium to play the Yellow Jackets in a top and anticipated ACC and AAC matchup.

UCF will have an experienced roster for the 2020 season which will include 25 seniors and 21 juniors. Amongst these: In the secondary we have DB Antwan Collier recorded 4 INT, 10 Pass Deflection, and 74 total tackles in a breakout 2019 season, and DB Aaron Robinson, an Alabama transfer, who also had a breakout 2019 season recording 3 INT, 13 PD, and 1 FF to go along with 54 total tackles. Offensively, UCF will bring more weapons to the table returning seniors and juniors: Jacob Harris, Otis Anderson, Bentavious Thompson, Greg McCrae, and Marlon Williams.

1) Will McKenzie Milton finally make his return in 2020? When we think of that name, we think of UCF’s amazing 2017 and 2018 campaigns before the disastrous injury which left UCF without it’s Heisman competitor to finish the 2018 season and compete at all in 2019. McKenzie has made great progress in his potential return, but will he replace the talented and upcoming starter from the 2019 season Dillon Gabriel? Also, there are rumors Milton may be able to receive a waiver for an extra year for the 2021 season, in which he would become a 6-year senior. Similar to current Georgia Tech LB David Curry.

2) As of recently, UCF has made great strides in success on the field, but not so much in the recruiting game. The Knights haven’t passed a top-50 recruiting class since 2011. We saw glimpses of UCF’s downfall last year, particularly the Tulsa game. The big question to ask for UCF this season will be, “will their older, more experienced players be a bigger factor than their depth chart?”. After glancing around at some other AAC teams recruiting rankings, I wouldn’t be surprised with either scenario.

3) The Knights have found success in recent years, as many know, going 35-4 over the past 3 seasons. The 13-0 record in 2017 and 12-1 record in 2018 are the most notable. They played in two NY6 Bowl Games winning one over Auburn in 2017 and losing to LSU in 2018. With this much recent success, third year head coach, Josh Heupel, will try to continue to build his impressive resume at UCF and this could be a statement year for the program. The Knights will have every opportunity to prove themselves as a top-tier team again with opportunities against UNC and Cincinnati at home, along with road tests against Georgia Tech, Houston, and Memphis.

UCF Recruiting Rankings:

2017: #53

2018: #67

2019: #52

2020: #57