JacketsOnline - Scouting the opponent: Gardner-Webb

The Yellow Jackets will face two Bulldogs this season instead of the usual one with rival Georgia, only this time, with FCS foe Gardner-Webb. Gardner-Webb finished 3-9 last season overall, similar to the Jackets, but finished 1-6 in Big South conference play. This will be only the second meeting between the two schools despite just a three-hour distance between the schools.

The last time the Bulldogs came to Atlanta, the Yellow Jackets squeaked by 10-7 in a hard-fought battle in 2008. Most of us will remember that game as a game to easily forget, but Gardner-Webb came to play that day against then-head coach Paul Johnson i n his debut season on the Flats and Tech played that game with wide receiver Calvin Booker at quarterback who was an emergency quarterback after injuries to Josh Nesbitt and Jaybo Shaw . Also, people will remember last year’s game with another FCS foe, The Citadel. The Jackets lost 27-24 in OT at Bobby Dodd under Geoff Collins debut season. It seems new head coaches at Georgia Tech do not seem to have any luck playing FCS opponents in their first season.

1) The Bulldogs lost two key pieces of their offensive efficiency last year due to graduation, QB Kalen Whitlow, and RB Jayln Cagle. They averaged 321.7 yards-per-game last season as the starters, but they will look to replace this production this season. Likely candidate for the QB job in Wake Forest transfer, Tayvon Bowers.

2) One key name to watch on the Bulldogs defense is Senior LB Darien Reynolds. He returns as the leading tackler and veteran of their defense. The Bulldog defense struggled greatly last season, allowing over 36 points per game. They’ll need to look to Reynolds to make some big plays if they want a chance in this game defensively.

3) It is important to note that success has not been a friend of Gardner-Webb recently. In the last decade, the Bulldogs have had only one winning season, going 7-5 overall in 2013. Winning only 7 games in the past 3 seasons has made the road and future difficult for Gardner-Webb. It will be important for Georgia Tech to seize this opportunity in Week 2 to play against a ‘lesser’ opponent and get some chemistry built early in the season, something the Jackets struggled with early last year offensively.