JacketsOnline - Scouting the Opponent: Florida State

There’s a new head man in Tallahassee, Florida if you were not already aware, head coach Mike Norvell took the open position after a four year stint at the University of Memphis. Norvell managed to obtain an impressive (38-16) overall record there and led the Tigers to two 10-win seasons (finishing in the top-25 AP Poll both times) including the very impressive (12-2) 2019 campaign before taking the job at Florida State.

Florida State, on the other hand, has gone (18-20) over the past three previous seasons, this is the worst 3-year overall record stint for the Seminoles since 1973-75 (The Seminoles would have a robust 4-29 record in these seasons before legendary head coach Bobby Bowden took over in 1976). Though the Seminoles have struggled, they still have tons of talent on both sides of the ball. Norvell will be implementing his unique Pro-style offense in Tallahassee this year, and it will be very interesting to see how the offense adapts to the new playstyle.

1) Who will be the starting QB for both teams coming into this matchup? James Blackman looks to be the potential head man at Florida State. Blackman has seen glimpses of brightness but has thrown a lot of questionable throws under pressure. Blackman will be a junior this season, so his ceiling potential is still high. Blackman recorded 43 TDs with 23 INTs in his three seasons of playing time. (Blackman appeared in 3 games in 2018 before Redshirting.) If Blackman can correct himself from his early career mistakes, he has a shot of being a great QB for Florida State and their new offense.

2) The Seminoles return an impressive 10 defensive starters from last season, a very high number for a pretty solid unit. In 2019, the Seminoles allowed 27.8 PPG on defense, but look for that number to improve if the offense can move the ball. Although their passing defense was not stellar (allowing 277 passing yards per game), the Seminoles had a bright spot in their run defense, allowing only 3.6 yards per carry . Out of the key players returning on defense, Marvin Wilson is a huge force on the defensive tackle position. Wilson recorded 44 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, along with 5 sacks in the 2019 season.

3) The last time these foes met was in Atlanta in 2015, I think it’s very easy for all of us to remember what happened. Georgia Tech (2-5) would go on to stun #9 Florida State (6-0) at Bobby Dodd Stadium in thriller fashion when Lance Austin returned a blocked Robert Aguayo field goal attempt for a touchdown as time expired. The Seminoles hold the All-Time record between both schools winning 14 times to Tech’s 10.