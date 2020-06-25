JacketsOnline - Scouting the opponent: Clemson

The Yellow Jackets will open up with a very familiar scenario in 2020 as they will once again take on the top-ranked Clemson Tigers to start the college football season on a Thursday night, only this time, it will be in Atlanta. Georgia Tech hasn’t beat Clemson since their impressive 2014 campaign, Tech fans have been anxiously waiting to continue their dominance in the Clemson-Tech rivalry for a while, but will Geoff Collins be able to get it done in Year 2 as the head man in Atlanta? There’s no shadowing the juggernaut that Clemson has become, just take a look at their last 5 years: 2015: 14-1 (Overall) (W Orange Bowl, L CFP Title vs. Alabama) 2016: 14-1 (Overall) (W Fiesta Bowl, W CFP Title vs. Alabama) 2017: 12-2 (Overall) (L Sugar Bowl vs. Alabama) 2018: 15-0 (Overall) ( W Cotton Bowl, W CFP Title vs. Alabama) 2019: 14-1 (Overall) (W Fiesta Bowl, L CFP Title vs. LSU)

Clemson made easy work of the Jackets last year in the season opener in Clemson (Adam Hagy/USAToday)

OUTLOOK

Under Dabo Swinney, the Tigers have been led to the College Football Playoff 5 times in the last 5 years and have won 2 of the 4 titles they have played in. An impressive resume to stack up to practically any football program that has played in the last decade. It will come to no one’s surprise if Clemson makes another run for yet another title. They have recruited inside the top-10 rankings 4 of the last 5 years, and their depth chart is just as healthy as anyone in the country. Do not expect Clemson to be going away from the top spot in the ACC anywhere soon. That being said, there are a few key things to keep a note of before the Thursday matchup in Atlanta.

KEY THINGS TO KNOW:

1) The Jackets lead the Tigers All-Time (50-32-2), and these two historical programs have played each other very often since College football began. Their first matchup dates back to 1898 when the Tigers routed the Jackets 23-0. It’s no surprise why these two programs have had bad blood for so long. 2) Clemson will be returning their star QB Trevor Lawrence back for his junior year, and the Yellow Jackets are in a similar situation. QB James Graham eventually took the reins of the Yellow Jacket offense in 2019 and played well despite the injuries and lack of depth on the offensive side of the ball. He will return as well, but his spot may not be insured as Lawrence’s. With the pickup of two standout QBs in the 2019 recruiting class, Sims and Gleason, and a very competitive and former high school star, Jordan Yates, it seems Graham will have to compete well to keep his starting job. This seems very familiar to last year as 3 Yellow Jackets played QB at the beginning of the season for the first several games. (Graham, Oliver, and Johnson) 3) Clemson lost 7 key players to the 2020 Draft, making 31 draft picks over the last 5 years for the Tigers, a school record. Losing key players such as Isaiah Simmons and Tee Higgins, the Tigers will look to their depth chart to find good replacements, but this isn’t new for Swinney and his staff, they do this every year. Clemson is 1 of 3 programs to have at least 6 players drafted in at least 6 of the past 7 NFL Drafts.