Sandalwood (Fla.) DB Derek Bermudez recaps weekend OV, time with Collins
Willie Taggart was still the head coach at Florida State back when Sandalwood (Fla.) DB Derek Bermudez opened up his recruitment. Derek had been weighing his decision pretty heavily, and other scho...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news