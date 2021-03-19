JacketsOnline - Ryans enters the portal

Georgia Tech sophomore defensive end Curtis Ryans entered the transfer portal on Friday ending his tenure as a Yellow Jacket. Ryans had an up and down 2020 season starting on a big high winning ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his performance against Florida State where he had a pair of sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

He then missed the next few games before returning to action against Louisville. He did not produce another sack and had just two hurries in the final six games he played.

With the additions of transfer defensive ends Keion White and Kevin Harris plus the return of senior Antonneous Clayton, the defensive end room was pretty full for 2021 making the decision not that surprising.

He played in 15 games over 2019 and 2020 with two sacks and 3.5 tackles for a loss. Ryans is just the fourth player to depart this offseason for the Jackets via the transfer portal.