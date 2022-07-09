Projected classes are a staple on JacketsOnline.

Each year, usually in the spring, the JOL staff comes together to put together a "way too early" projected class that can be looked at as a "where is the class headed" going into the contact period and spring visits.

This year, given the amount of turnover on the coaching staff, there was no way too early projected class. To be honest, it felt weird not putting one of them together. Instead, baseball coverage amped up, as did the JOL travel machine, as we attended all but one Rivals Camp.

The projected class feature was missed, sure, but it was made up for with a ton of other content on the site.

Sure, putting it together would have been fun. It also would have been wholly inaccurate due to the shift in strategy, both during the on-the-field coaching changes as well as the player personnel changes.

Since entering this industry, there are two things I have grown to hate over the last half-dozen years- surprises and being wrong.

That's why this year's edition is later than most. This edition is also likely as well-sourced and accurate (at this time) as any that I've done.

Had I done one in March, names like Terrance Love, Joshua Horton, and even Jonathan Hughley would have all been on that list. Dylan Lonergan, Marcellius Pulliam, and Kaleb Cost too.

Will GT sign a class of 22 HS recruits in the 2023 class? If you made me bet, I would say no.

The thing is, as it stands the transfer portal for the 2023 class is non-existent. Relying on the portal as a projection for a recruiting class is a dangerous game.

Especially when a coaching staff is under as much pressure as Geoff Collins and the rest of his re-made staff is under.

Let's get onto the class.