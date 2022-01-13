Russell's Ramblings: Three bold predictions for GT Baseball in 2022
In just under 40 days, the 2022 college baseball season will be underway in Atlanta as Wright State makes the trip to Russ Chandler Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets, as the pre-season polls continue to be released, are a consensus top 15 team. Some experts even have them in the top 10.
As the month of January nears the mid-way point, JOL takes a look today at three bold predictions to follow throughout the season.
BOLD PREDICTION NO. 1- SS Chandler Simpson leads the country in stolen bases
I know, I know. This may not be as bold of a prediction as you may expect to kick off this piece.
Simpson set a new NWL (summer league) record this past summer for most stolen bases in a season with 55 on 65 attempts in just over 50 games played.
Getting on base consistently will obviously be a major key for Simpson to be able to be in the running for this feat. Given the amount of talent around him in the lineup, he should have no problem seeing good pitches on a consistent basis.
After stealing 24 last season in 48 starts, it feels like the 47 steals that Vandy's Enrique Bradfield finished last season with is definitely within reach. Especially if Simpson is able to stay healthy.
BOLD PREDICTION NO. 2- Marquis Grissom Jr. finishes with more K than Zach Maxwell
Last season, both Grissom Jr. and Maxwell had their struggles throughout the season.
Grissom Jr. suffered an injury that led him to miss a huge chunk of the 2021 season. Upon making his season debut, Grissom was eased into the role of starter.
He finished the 2021 season with 31 strikeouts, 20 walks, and 5 HBP in just 30 innings pitched.
Maxwell, who is known to have issues with command of his arsenal, finished last season with 56 K, 41 (!) walks, and 4 HBP in 32 innings pitched.
Going into this season, Maxwell is expected to be a starter, either as a weekend piece or a mid-week guy. Based on the reports heard throughout the fall, Maxwell is ready to be a consistent pitcher, dropping a couple MPH on the velocity in an effort to have better command and limit the walks.
Grissom Jr. is all-systems go after the prolonged absence to begin his career last season. He projects as as starting pitcher as a pro, and will do just that in 2021 while continuing to develop and improve his repertoire.
(Grissom Jr. is draft eligible after this season)
BOLD PREDICTION NO. 3- Cort Roedig's control issues are thing of the past
The last two years have been extremely frustrating for Cort Roedig. Injuries have played a big part in that, and during the 2021 season Roedig simply did not look comfortable in his return to the mound from the double hernia surgery that sidelined him for several months.
With a career ERA close to 4 his first two years, in just 6 IP, Roedig finished with more ER allowed (11) and BB (10) than K (3).
During fall ball, reports came out that Roedig had improved his control, while also gaining back some of the command in the zone that escaped him last season, while maintaining his strong off-speed stuff and getting his fastball back up near triple digits.
With a possible weekend rotation including Roedig, pitching coach Danny Borrell has worked tirelessly with the fourth-year junior from Orlando.
In the two fall exhibitions, Roedig pitched a combined 3 innings, while striking out three, allowing zero runs, and walking none. Granted, the competition was less than what he will see throughout the 2022 season (Troy & UAB, respectively) but if Roedig is able to perform anything close to what he did in the fall, that will already be an upgrade in the rotation at the Sunday spot.