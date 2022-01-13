Russell's Ramblings: Three bold predictions for GT Baseball in 2022

In just under 40 days, the 2022 college baseball season will be underway in Atlanta as Wright State makes the trip to Russ Chandler Stadium. The Yellow Jackets, as the pre-season polls continue to be released, are a consensus top 15 team. Some experts even have them in the top 10. As the month of January nears the mid-way point, JOL takes a look today at three bold predictions to follow throughout the season.

UAB transfer Chandler Simpson's speed could completely shift the team's approach this season

BOLD PREDICTION NO. 1- SS Chandler Simpson leads the country in stolen bases

I know, I know. This may not be as bold of a prediction as you may expect to kick off this piece. Simpson set a new NWL (summer league) record this past summer for most stolen bases in a season with 55 on 65 attempts in just over 50 games played. Getting on base consistently will obviously be a major key for Simpson to be able to be in the running for this feat. Given the amount of talent around him in the lineup, he should have no problem seeing good pitches on a consistent basis. After stealing 24 last season in 48 starts, it feels like the 47 steals that Vandy's Enrique Bradfield finished last season with is definitely within reach. Especially if Simpson is able to stay healthy.

Grissom Jr. has the stuff of a Friday night ace. Will that translate to results in 2022?

BOLD PREDICTION NO. 2- Marquis Grissom Jr. finishes with more K than Zach Maxwell

Last season, both Grissom Jr. and Maxwell had their struggles throughout the season. Grissom Jr. suffered an injury that led him to miss a huge chunk of the 2021 season. Upon making his season debut, Grissom was eased into the role of starter. He finished the 2021 season with 31 strikeouts, 20 walks, and 5 HBP in just 30 innings pitched. Maxwell, who is known to have issues with command of his arsenal, finished last season with 56 K, 41 (!) walks, and 4 HBP in 32 innings pitched. Going into this season, Maxwell is expected to be a starter, either as a weekend piece or a mid-week guy. Based on the reports heard throughout the fall, Maxwell is ready to be a consistent pitcher, dropping a couple MPH on the velocity in an effort to have better command and limit the walks. Grissom Jr. is all-systems go after the prolonged absence to begin his career last season. He projects as as starting pitcher as a pro, and will do just that in 2021 while continuing to develop and improve his repertoire. (Grissom Jr. is draft eligible after this season)

Roedig is a break-out candidate going into a year where he is needed the most. (Georgia Tech Athletics)

BOLD PREDICTION NO. 3- Cort Roedig's control issues are thing of the past