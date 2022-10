Georgia Tech is starting to gain some recruiting momentum in the state of Georgia.

With a verbal offer total near 400 for the 2023 class under recently-fired head coach Geoff Collins, the efforts in recent weeks have been from the inside out.

The focus for interim head coach Brent Key and the rest of the Georgia Tech staff has been and will continue to be rebuilding the relationship between the GT logo and the prospects (and coaches) inside the state of Georgia.

Several new offers have been extended, and later this week, the coaches will be area recruiting and describing the new recruiting strategy set to be in-place.

[MORE: An updated big-picture look at the overall board for the 2023 class]