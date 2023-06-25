The Jackets in fact have never signed a player from Tucker HS in the Rivals era making Jackson's decision a big win for Brent Key and his staff.

The Tucker HS standout also marks the first commitment in almost a decade from the program just 20 minutes northeast of campus.

Georgia Tech football added a big piece to the 2024 class with the commitment of Rivals 250 defensive end Christopher Jackson . Jackson completed an official visit with the Jackets over the weekend and decided he wanted to stay in the ATL.

It wasn't just official visit weekend vibes that led to the decision for Jackson. He was already feeling the love for the Jackets long before the weekend on campus.

"The weekend was great and that is not what made it home, but it was already home for me," Jackson said. "I'm from here and have lived here all my life and it just felt right. When it feels right it feels right. They have a great staff that Coach Key put together, my position Coach Marco Coleman, Coach (Andrew) Thacker, and Coach (Brian) Baker gel well. I feel like they can all develop me into the type of player I want to be," he said. "Georgia Tech itself is a great school and a prestigious school. I feel like you can do anything with a Georgia Tech degree and adding that on with the football and having the chance to play right away and make a name for myself and not just be another number was big. I want to do it in my city."

Jackson said the activities on the official visit resonated with him how comfortable he truly is in Atlanta and why it is home for him.

"We were going around with the other recruits and I was like I've been here before," Jackson said with a smile. "I like that and it is cool."

Family and Jackson's mother also factored into his decision to stay very close to home.

"My mom played a big part as well. She is my rock and we went through a lot of stuff with her and I just want to stay in the city, be close to home, and be close to her. That played a big part in my decision," he said. "My mom broke down in tears when she found out I committed and found out I was staying home. I'm 100 percent committed."

Jackson said that Tech head coach Brent Key's reaction was a bit of shock as he did not tip his hand that he was planning to commit.

"Coach Key when I told him, he gave me his little talk and I told him I'm committed 100 percent, I don't think they knew it was coming and that I was going to commit during the meeting. He told me that I'm a highly recruited guy and I can start the pipeline," he said. "I do things my own way. I could come here and I'm itching to get here and I have another half year of high school."

The good news for Tech fans is they will not have long to wait for Jackson as he will be a mid-year enrollee in January.

Jackson will also fill a major hole in the 2024 class as a dynamic edge rusher with a high ceiling.

"They see me as more of a rush end and a guy that can stand up and can also drop back," Jackson said. "When I get here they are going to put the weight on me up to about 240. I'm 220 right now. I want to be more of a Nolan Smith/Will Anderson/B.J. Ojulari-type guy. That is more of my play style. I'm actually taller than Nolan Smith he is like 6'2", his explosiveness, his get-off, how he can switch from speed to power and use finesse that works perfectly with my game."

The decision didn't come lightly and Jackson bonded with other commits during his weekend and plans to help Coach Key and the Tech staff deepen the talent pool on the Flats as a recruiter.

"It was really cool spending time with the other commits and it felt really natural and cool," he said. "I'm my school's biggest advocate and now that I am here I'm definitely going to be a recruiter and we've got to get more Georgia talent and Atlanta talent back home. You don't have to go to a big-name school, you can go to Georgia Tech and get a great education and mess around and play right away. You can build your own legacy. It is different and I feel it."