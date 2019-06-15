CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

The 2019 Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas is rapidly approaching. Top prospects from the 2020 and 2021 classes will flock to Atlanta to put their skills to the test against elite competition from all across the country. Georgia Tech fans should have a vested interest in challenges taking place inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 25. Here are three storylines worth following. MORE: ACC team recruiting standings | Reasons for UGA to follow #RivalsChallenge



1. Georgia Tech battling for four-star LB

Auburn is viewed as the favorite for linebacker Wesley Steiner, but don’t sleep on the in-state school in Atlanta. Steiner has become very familiar with the new staff, and there are some rumblings that Georgia Tech has made a move here. Some close to Steiner may think Georgia Tech is a great fit for him on and off the field too. A summer decision is likely for the four-star linebacker and Georgia Tech is a legit contender. Auburn, LSU and Stanford are three others fighting for one of the top linebackers in the South

2. Two flip candidates will be on the field

Javon Baker is an Alabama commit, but the wide receiver out of Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern has spent a lot of time on the Flats in recent months. North Carolina commit Joshua Downs, another receiver is still considering Georgia Tech too. He is out of Suwanee (Ga.). Can Geoff Collins and the staff in Atlanta flip one of these four-stars in their home state? It will not be easy, but Georgia Tech has to be considered a threat for each. Some thought behind the scenes that Baker was close to flipping earlier this spring. He looks like the one Georgia Tech has the best shot at flipping right now, but Downs is one to watch too. The way the new staff is recruiting, it is hard to count them out for anyone right now.

3. Florida WR returns to Atlanta