Chayden Peerycommitted to Georgia Tech on Monday without ever visiting the campus but the Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon quarterback has plenty of reasons to be confident in his choice.

“It was a combination of things,” Peery said. “One would be the academics and how powerful that degree is and the job placement after and all the programs they have for the athletes pertaining to that.

“They focus a lot on the athletes branding themselves and I like that a lot. Relationship-wise, those coaches were very close to the morals and values my parents taught me growing up and how I was raised. They matched that.”

Peery also got a major assist from his father, who works for Robopac, which is based just outside Atlanta. He flies into the area often enough to deliver a report on Georgia Tech and the surrounding area.

“It worked out really well,” Peery said. “My dad’s corporate headquarters for his company is in Duluth, Georgia, which is about 20 minutes outside of Atlanta so they’d be able to come see me all the time or even move with me if they wanted to.”

In the age of coronavirus, Zoom meetings have taken on a massive roll in the recruiting process and that’s a major way how Peery developed relationships with the Georgia Tech coaches.

It all went really well.

“All of them,” Peery said. “Patrick Suddes, coach (Dave) Patenaude, coach (Geoff) Collins of course. Those were all guys on a Zoom meeting with me and my parents and we just hit it off. They were saying all the values we hold highly, they totally agree with us and they were preaching that stuff to their players so it meshed up really well.”

What also worked out is how Peery sees himself in the revamped offense the Yellow Jackets are running under Collins.

“It matches my skill set because I’m a guy who is a thrower from the pocket but I can tuck it and make things happen and pick up a first down,” Peery said. “They’re more of a pro-style, spread. They don’t run the quarterback a ton but he can run a little bit, plays I’ve actually run, QB draws or reading the middle ‘backer. It’s familiar to what I run at Sierra Canyon and some of the concepts so it’s good.”