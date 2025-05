RIVERDALE, Ga.- Georgia Tech was a hot topic for multiple top 2026 and 2027 recruits at the final stop of the Rivals Camp Series this year outside of Atlanta. Being south of the city, there was a major emphasis on players from South Georgia and neighboring states in the group that showed up and waited out a thunderstorm to camp on Sunday. JOL was on hand, and this is the first part of our two-part update on Georgia Tech football targets from the camp.