MARIETTA, Ga.. - Things can change pretty quickly in the world of recruiting, with prospects often changing their minds about their future destinations on a weekly - or sometimes even daily - basis. That has led to an increased number of de-commitments on a yearly basis, including more than 300 during the 2019 recruiting cycle. With that in mind, we surveyed the committed prospects at the recent Atlanta stop of the Rivals Camp Series presented by adidas and asked them to put a percentage on the solidarity of their verbal pledge. After hearing their rationale, we weigh in on how likely each is to sign with the school to which they are currently committed.



Commitment level: “1,000 percent.” Schools trying to flip him: Georgia Tech Why he’s sticking with the Vols: “Why not? I love the place. I love the people. I love the fans. I love everything about Tennessee.” Rivals take: Bailey continues to stump for the Vols on the recruiting trail and be a major part of the school’s efforts on social media. The hometown Jackets continue to recruit him, but it would be a surprise to see him end up anywhere besides Knoxville.



Commitment level: “I’m still 100 percent.” Schools trying to flip him: LSU and Alabama Why he’s sticking with the Bulldogs: “It’s about my connection with the coaching staff and the players. That's what I look for and that’s what I found.” Rivals take: Burroughs, like most committed prospects, says he’s 100-percent solid in his commitment. In the next breath, however, he says he currently has a top three of “Georgia, obviously, LSU and Alabama.” That should be enough to give UGA fans at least a bit of pause. Burroughs visited Alabama for the Tide’s spring game and enjoyed himself, saying the Tide are “still definitely an option.” There’s no need to panic in Athens, but Burroughs' recruitment certainly isn’t over.

Commitment level: “As of right now, I am still 100 percent committed to Arkansas.” Schools trying to flip him: South Carolina and Tennessee Why he’s sticking with the Razorbacks: “My relationship with (wide receivers) coach (Justin) Stepp and coach (Chad) Morris is strong, and how they recruit me and want to get to know me means a lot to me.” Rivals take: Capers is a commitment the Arkansas fans definitely have to watch cautiously in the coming months. He does have an official visit to South Carolina this weekend and he was at Tennessee a couple of weeks ago. Both programs have him high on their boards, and Capers is going to take an official visit on a later date. His relationship with Stepp keeps him on the Arkansas commitment list, but there is some reason to worry here if you are Arkansas.

Commitment level: “I am 100 percent, but I am still looking at each opportunity.” Schools trying to flip him: Georgia Tech, Michigan, Ole Miss and Ohio State Why he’s sticking with the Tar Heels: “I like the offense they are now running. I saw it at the spring game. It is open and it is exactly what they told me it would be. I like (wide receivers) coach (Lonnie) Galloway a lot, too.” Rivals take: This one is far from over. Downs is going to draw a lot of attention because of his ability, and he is going to enjoy the recruiting process. He said this himself: “If a school reaches out to me, I am going to respond. Anything could happen down the road, so I am going to keep talking to everyone.” Downs is still going to take visits to other schools, so this one may not be done until he signs his letter of intent.

Commitment level: “100 percent.” Schools trying to flip him: Tennessee, UCF, Kentucky, Vanderbilt Why he’s sticking with the Yellow Jackets: “I like where they’re headed. I like the new coaching staff and the juice they have. They are changing the program. I think they know how to win, so we’ll see how that plays out. It’s a different vibe. It’s like a whole new school.” Rivals take: Things seem solid here, but Huff says he will visit other schools in the months ahead. He’s yet to plan any such trip, but he intends to in the near future. Huff was once committed to Oklahoma, and it doesn’t seem as though the Sooners are at all involved these days.

Commitment level: “I am 100 percent.” Schools trying to flip him: Georgia and Texas A&M Why he’s sticking with the Tigers: “I have a really good connection with the coaches, I have met some players and I am looking forward to the experience in Baton Rouge.” Rivals take: LSU has nothing to worry about. Johnson does not plan to visit any other schools and he is set on being a Tiger. He has settled in as an LSU commit and he is focused on graduating in December and then enrolling there in January. Johnson is going to sign with LSU.



Commitment level: “About 100 percent.” Schools trying to flip him: Texas Why he’s sticking with the Yellow Jackets: “The culture of the program and the new coach being there. I think it’s the right place for me. Coach (Geoff) Collins brought that drip to Georgia Tech. He brought that swag.” Rivals take: King has been in contact with both Texas and Nebraska lately, but neither seems like a giant threat to his commitment just yet. King’s recruitment isn’t closed by any means, but there’s no reason for Tech fans to sweat this one yet. That could change down the road, however.

