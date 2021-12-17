Reports, Tech tabs former Cincy star as RB coach

Late Friday night a name finally surfaced for the vacant running backs coach position at Georgia Tech. Current Buffalo Bulls running backs coach Mike Daniels is taking the same position on the Flats according to John Brice of Football Scoop.

Daniels is a former high school coach in Ohio at Princeton High School in Cincinnati from 2017-20 and prior to that, he worked for Brian Bohannon at Kennesaw State from 2014-16 as a receivers coach, prior to KSU he worked at Statesboro High School as an assistant coach after working at Buffalo in 2010 and Alcorn State in 2007-08 and a stint as a graduate assistant at Cincinnati in 2009.

The Jackets have one remaining staff spot open that is likely to go to either a special teams coordinator or a defensive position coach. Geoff Collins indicated he wanted to have his staff complete by next week.



Daniels played at Cincinnati from 2003-07 as a running back, receiver and return man.



