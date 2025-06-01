Reports: Tech AD J Batt expected to leave for Michigan State

Georgia Tech Director of Athletics J Batt is reportedly closing in on a deal to become the next AD at Michigan State, per a report by Pete Thamel of ESPN on Sunday. Batt's name had been floated for multiple jobs, including openings at South Carolina and Texas A&M, over the last year and a half.

Batt had been absent from the Yellow Jackets' baseball regional in Oxford, MS, this weekend, and sources close to the program were surprised by the news.

The Jackets will be looking for a new athletic director for the fourth time since 2012, when Dan Radakovich left for Clemson after a six-year stint on the Flats.

A change comes at a very difficult time in the college athletics world with NIL issues, revenue share stressors, and the Big Ten and SEC trying to impose their will on the remainder of college sports leagues.