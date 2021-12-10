Reopened recruiting, four-star Jaron Willis has SEC and ACC in-home visits

Persistence for a small group of college football coaches is paying off on four-star Georgia outside linebacker Jaron Willis as the Early Signing Period nears. The Lee County High School talent reopened his recruiting process on Dec. 9 after verbally committing to Georgia Tech in May. With an opportunity opened, defensive coordinators are attacking.

Georgia Tech fans may be on pins and needles waiting to see if they can get Willis back into the mix, but other loyalist are now daydreaming about the possibility. Willis shared which schools are after him.

“Arkansas, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, they are still calling me, Auburn, and Mississippi State,” Willis said. “Everyone is trying to push their last effort into it.”

Four teams have traveled to the Leesburg area for in-home visits.

“Ole Miss did an in-home, Georgia Tech, Arkansas did one on Thursday, and Florida State as well,” Willis stated.

Willis broke down how three of the in-home visits went:

Florida State: “It went well. I talked to coach (Chris) Marve (LB) and (head) coach (Mike) Novell. They gave me a great talk. We talked about how they would use me on defense and how I am a perfect fit for them.”

Arkansas: “It went well. Me and coach (Scott) Fountain (asst. HC) had one of those talks. He gave me the rundown how Arkansas works and how much a priority I am. He wants me to have the opportunity to play at Arkansas.”

Mississippi: “It went well. I like Ole Miss a lot. I like Arkansas as well. The Ole Miss visit was nice. Coach (Chris) Partridge (co-DC) and I talked about how he would use me on defense. They don’t just see me as a student but also as a student-athlete.”

For now, no other in-home visits are scheduled. No campus visits are coming up either.

When Willis makes his final decision, it will be based off the relationships built, the official visits taken to Florida State, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Georgia Tech over the summer, and the in-home meetings.

Willis shared that he will sign on Dec. 15. Before the rest of us find out, that lucky program will already know.

“I’m going to let the coaches know before I announce my commitment so they can send me the papers to sign,” Willis said.