Relationships will play a factor when decision time comes for Carter
North Gwinnett (Ga.) LB Barrett Carter is finishing up his sophomore year of high school.
Read that again.
In recent weeks, Carter has added offers from Ohio State, Illinois, Maryland, and Auburn among several others.
He still remembers his first offer, though, and that could help Georgia Tech as his recruitment evolves.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news