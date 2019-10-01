News More News
Redshirt Report: Week 5

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Recruiting Writer

NOTE: Only those who have appeared this season will be listed. Players are allowed to play in up to four games without losing their redshirt season. Beginning next week there will be players listed that have "burned" their redshirt year.

* indicates a player that has used all of their eligibility available. to maintain a redshirt year.

OFFENSIVE REDSHIRT REPORT
POSITION NAME GAMES PLAYED

WR

Nazir Burnett

2

WR

Ahmarean Brown

4*

TE

Dylan Deveney

4*

RB

Devin Ellison

2

RB

Jamious Griffin

2

TE

Dylan Leonard

4*

WR

Kalani Norris

2
DEFENSIVE REDSHIRT REPORT
POSITION NAME GAMES PLAYED

LB

Chico Bennett Jr.

4*

DB

Jordan Huff

1

DB

Kenan Johnson

2

LB

Demetrius Knight II

4*

DB

Jeremiah Smith

1

DB

Wesley Walker

1

DL

Sylvain Yondjouen

3
