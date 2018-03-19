Dressed for every game and firing up teammates on the sidelines, you wouldn’t have guessed that Tre Swilling was redshirting last year, but he did and he heads into spring ball with a chance to compete for a starting job. Swilling the son of Georgia Tech legend Pat Swilling will compete at the boundary corner spot and could even potentially end up at free safety over time as his body matures and fills out.

Swilling was on the edge of playing last year as a true freshman, but the Jackets staff played a short bench at corner using just Lamont Simmons and occasionally Ajani Kerr off the pine. Both starters Step Durham and Lance Austin are gone, Simmons and Kerr are the only two players with any real game experience. Swilling and sophomore Jaytlin Askew who played on special teams seem to be the obvious options to compete for a starting job.

With a blank slate and a new staff on the defensive side of the ball, a player who plays as aggressively as Swilling did in high school could fit nicely into Nate Woody’s new defensive scheme. Woody’s defenses are always among the top in interceptions and forced turnovers so a ballhawk like Swilling should be a good fit.

The competition at corner will be an interesting one this offseason and Tre Swilling could be a name fans say a lot in the fall when the season rolls around.