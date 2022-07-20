Defensive lineman Grey Carroll from Alcoa (Tenn.) was one of two defensive players redshirted from the 2021 signing class by Georgia Tech football coaches. Carroll had good reason to redshirt after a lower leg injury sidelined him for most of 2021. After rehabbing, Carroll was back in the mix this spring and in a full defensive end room now, will have some work to do to see the field this fall, but the future is still bright.