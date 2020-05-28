JacketsOnline - Recruiting Snapshot: Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech broke into the top 25 Rivals Team Rankings in 2020 for the first time in over a decade. Before signing the No. 24 class in 2020, the Yellow Jackets had only signed one class in the top 40 (No. 39 in 2015) over the last decade. Geoff Collins and that staff has the roster on the Flats going in the right direction.

While most of college football has been put on hold, recruiting marches on. The class of 2021 has seen a wave of commitments since the start of April, and the team rankings have adjusted to reflect growing classes. We are taking a snapshot of each class in their order of the Rivals Team Rankings.Today, we look at Georgia Tech.

GEORGIA TECH COMMITMENT LIST

GEORGIA TECH BREAKDOWN

Current rank: No. 24

Number of commits: 13

Top commits: Four-star WR

James BlackStrain, three-star DEJoshua Robinson, three-star DENoah Collins





Top targets: Three-star lineman

Cameron Ball, four-star tight endJordan Dingle, three-star offensive linemanWeston Franklin





*****LOCAL REACTION

“The No. 1 thing head coach Geoff Collins stated, repeatedly, when taking over was that he was going to recruit the city of Atlanta hard. Relationships that he has, as well as those of the rest of the staff, have paid off early on. The commitments they have on board, both locally and nationally, are prospects that were longtime targets for the staff. The number of players from the Atlanta area that are committing and signing with the program isn't much different, but the caliber of athletes that they are recruiting has changed drastically already in year two.

"Being able to beat out schools like Stanford, Notre Dame, and a handful of others for Douglas County DE

Joshua Robinsonwas a big win. The Yellow Jackets were one of the schools that waited before offering, and while in some cases that may be a risk, it wasn't in this case. Beating out the Florida schools for four-star WRJames BlackStrainwas big.The offensive line class is off to a good start with the commitment ofJakiah Leftwich. There are still holes to fill at LB, DB and TE, a once-forgotten position in Atlanta.” — Russell Johnson, JacketsOnline.com









*****NATIONAL REACTION

“I really like what Collins and his staff are doing on the recruiting trail. The new staff in Atlanta has brought a new energy, a new culture and it is being talked about across the South. Georgia Tech landed a commitment from California quarterback

Chayden Peeryearlier this week, so the Yellow Jackets are being talked about and recognized nationally.





“The class in 2020 was strong and 2021 has a chance to be strong. Georgia Tech may not be able to sign a full 25 this cycle, but the roster is getting better, stronger, more athletic and deeper under Collins. They are doing a great job in-state and making a run at top in-state talent. Out of the 13 commits today, five are from the Peach State. It will get more local talent in this class.

“It is definitely different in my territory now. More and more players are talking about Georgia Tech. More and more are putting the Yellow Jackets in their top five groups. It is different and Collins is re-shaping the roster, and this class could be the second straight top 25 class for Georgia Tech. That wasn’t even being thought of the last decade-plus, so a positive change when it comes to recruiting is in motion on the Flats.” — Chad Simmons, Southeast Recruiting Analyst