Recruiting notebook from top prospects at Kell vs. McEachern scrimmage

COPPELL, TX- Three-star 2027 offensive lineman Peyton Miller from Anna HS (Tx.) was one of the top performers at the
Jackets suffer lopsided defeat to kick off Danny Hall Weekend to honor longtime head coach's final home series
Georgia Tech coach Brent Key and his staff are putting together another strong class and if they can close some key guys
Freshman who led Calhoun (Ga.) to a state title in 2024 has already received offers from several Power-4 schools
Recent linebacker commit's head coach speaks on what kind of player and competitor the Jackets are getting in Gamble
COPPELL, TX- Three-star 2027 offensive lineman Peyton Miller from Anna HS (Tx.) was one of the top performers at the
Jackets suffer lopsided defeat to kick off Danny Hall Weekend to honor longtime head coach's final home series
Georgia Tech coach Brent Key and his staff are putting together another strong class and if they can close some key guys