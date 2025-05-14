Recent surge in offers shakes up recruitment for 2026 OT Chukuyem

2026 offensive tackle prospect Tyler Chukuyem had built a pretty nice stack of college offers already during his recruitment, but it hit another gear in the past couple weeks with several more Power 4 conference schools jumping in the mix.





Chukuyem gathered double-digit offers from January through March to start 2025, but in the last two weeks alone he has added offers from Florida State, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and Florida as word started to spread about the abilities and physical traits of the 6-foot-6, 290-pound prospect from South Paulding, who could find himself ranked soon by Rivals.





"I'm really thankful for all the offers I have," Chukuyem told JOL on Tuesday evening following a South Paulding spring practice session. "I'm just so thankful for all the coaches that have committed to me, and I'm just looking forward to building all the relationships with the coaches that I can. I'm just trying to figure it all out one step at a time."





Chukuyem had a previous plan for official visits but has made multiple changes in recent weeks to that. He is now scheduled to take OVs to Ole Miss on May 30th, Cincinnati on June 5th, Minnesota on June 13th and Florida State on June 20th. He said he is also interested in setting up other OVs to Georgia Tech, Florida and possibly more.





"Right now I'm still trying to evaluate everybody. I'm still very open to everybody," said Chukuyem. "These OVs are going to be a big part in my final decision, but I'm probably going to narrow it down come July. And then I'll probably commit end of July or early August. I have some schools that I still am trying to plan out an OV too. But the ones that I do have an OV with right now are probably some of the higher schools on my list."





Georgia Tech offensive line coach Geep Wade was in attendance for Tuesday's practice to get a closer look at Chukuyem after the Jackets offered him on May 4. Chukuyem said that is definitely an offer that caught his attention with Tech's academics, football program and location all playing a part in his interest.





"Georgia Tech is a really good school, especially with them being right down the road," said Chukuyem. "I've been there a couple times. I met the O-line coach. I met some of the O-linemen, one of them is one of my older friends. But yeah, it's a really good school. You can get a good education and play good football too. And it's like 30 minutes away so that's pretty cool."





Chukuyem and South Paulding will wrap up spring practice later this week and scrimmage against Chapel Hill on Friday. Chukuyem said he is looking forward to getting his commitment out of the way before his senior season starts in August and being able to focus completely on finishing strong with his teammates in 2025.





"No doubt everybody on our team has been improving," said Chukuyem. "We've got a whole lot more leaders than last season. Things are looking bright for the future of our team."







South Paulding is scheduled to open the regular season on Aug. 13 when the Spartans visit Kell for an 8 p.m. kickoff as part of the Corky Kell-Dave Hunter Classic.