The Georgia Tech men's basketball team made the most of a very unique opportunity as the Jackets topped their Spanish competition in four of four games in Barcelona and Madrid. Whether it was strong three-point shooting, dominating defense or other factors, the team found different ways to win in each of their four match ups that began Saturday, August 10th at the Pavello Jean Busquets, a gym with no air conditioning.

GAME ONE

It was a team effort for Georgia Tech on Saturday as Kristian Sjolund (16), Evan Cole (14), Michael Devoe (14), and Shembari Phillips (10) combined for 54 of the Jackets 99 points in a 21 point victory over the Spanish All-Stars. A notable stat as seen in Georgia Tech’s tweet is that the Jackets hit 14 three-pointers throughout the game, an area in which the team has struggled in the past. QUICK STATS - Georgia Tech got off to a hot start, scoring 38 points in the first period behind six three-pointers. - 12 of Devoe's 14 points came from three-point baskets - Phillips, Alvarado, and Parham all had two triples.

Game 1 Final - Tech wins 99-78 over the Spanish All-Stars.



Four Jackets score in double figures, led by Sjolund with 16, Cole and Devoe with 14, and Phillips with 10.



Jackets hit 14 3s on the day. pic.twitter.com/nmBZrwe7Sd — Georgia Tech Basketball (@GTMBB) August 10, 2019

GAME TWO

The defense came out to play in game two as Georgia Tech held the Spain All-Stars to just 47 points in an 83-47 victory. The All-Stars averaged just 11.75 points per period throughout the game and were held to an eight-point first period. Offensively, Both Michael Devoe and Evan Cole did a good job following up there game one performance with 13 and 10 points, and were joined by James Banks who had 15 points and Jordan Usher who had 10. QUICK STATS - Georgia Tech assisted on 27 of 34 field goals - James Banks scored seven points in the first period including a three-pointer - Usher's 10 points included two dunks

Final from game 2 in Barcelona: Jackets down Spain All-Stars 83-47. #GTSpain19 pic.twitter.com/4UINHYyAmx — Georgia Tech Basketball (@GTMBB) August 11, 2019

GAME THREE

Georgia Tech had their best day offensively on Tuesday as the team surpassed 100 points on their way to a 102-86 victory. Six different players (Cole, Phillips, Usher, Alvarado, Price, Sjolund) scored in the double-figures as the Jackets shot 46.8% (37/39) overall from the floor and 39% (12/31) from three-point range. QUICK STATS - Kristian Sjolund went 3/3 from the floor but missed one out of four throws on the way to a 10 point, 5 rebound showing. - Shembari Phillips made his presence known with 17 points on 75% shooting including a pair of triples. - Evan Cole went a perfect 4/4 from the free throw line as well as knocking down 6/13 shots on the way to 17 points. - Jordan Usher made 6/11 shots and finished with 14 points and 4 rebounds. - Freshman Asanti price nearly recorded his first double-double after three triples and two field goals led him to 13 points and 9 rebounds (7 defensive, 2 offensive)

Final from Madrid in game 3 of our tour: Jackets down Spain All-Stars 102-86. Evan Cole and Shembari Phillips lead with 17 each.#GTSpain19 pic.twitter.com/aFv7DA8wkd — Georgia Tech Basketball (@GTMBB) August 13, 2019

GAME FOUR

The Jackets found themselves trailing 44-27 at halftime before a 31-point third period and 60-point second half led the team to an 87-83 victory to complete the perfect 4-0 trip.Georgia Tech did not lead until there was only 7:53 remaining in the game. QUICK STATS - Jose Alvarado scored 17 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter to help Georgia Tech complete their comeback - Michael Devoe led the team with 21 points and scored eight in the third to begin the comeback - The Jackets forced 12 turnovers in the second half