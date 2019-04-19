The time has come. Throughout the Rivals Camp cycle each year, the Atlanta event is one of the more highly sought-after invites of the entire cycle. With Georgia Tech's renewed brand, willingness to go head-to-head with the "blue bloods" in recruiting, Georgia Tech fans should be excited about the event.

In total, around 200 of the area's best, from the class of 2020 all the way to 2023, will compete on Friday night. Georgia Tech's got three commits expected to be in attendance, and I can assure you they (Huff, King, and Williams) will be doing the best they can to see that number increase in the weeks to come.