Coming into Friday night, Houston County ATH Wesley Steiner was a bit of an unknown. Sure, he's rated as one of the top fifty players in the state of Georgia for the class of 2020, but no one could have expected the performance Steiner would execute.

Steiner was intercepting passes, playing in coverage, and catching the eyes of the analysts in attendance on a regular basis. There was a sequence in which Steiner intercepted passes on two consecutive reps, and he ended up leaving Wheeler High School with an invite to the Rivals100 Five-star Challenge presented by adidas.