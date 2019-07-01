Georgia Tech had a major need for offensive tackles in the 2020 recruiting cycle and they picked up the second big piece of that puzzle on Monday when Lennard HS (Fla.) three-star offensive lineman Michael Rankins announced his commitment to the Jackets on social media.

Rankins visited last month prior to his commitment and he joins an impressive group of Florida commits including his future quarterback Tucker Gleason and center/tackle Cade Kootsouradis as well as the crowning gem of the class so far 4-star corner Miles Brooks. The Jackets picked up Miami defensive end Khaya Wright last week as well.

Rankins is the 19th commitment for the 2020 class and his commitment moves the Jackets to 14th in the Rivals team rankings.

