Rankings Week: Who will we regret keeping out of Rivals250?
Senior seasons are finished and the All-American Bowl and Under Armour All-America Game are in the rear-view mirror. It is now time for the final rankings of the 2019 class.
In today’s Rival Views, a pair of Rivals analysts write about a couple QBs who might show down the road that they deserved inclusion in the Rivals250, but were left out. Southeast/Florida Analyst Chad Simmons offers a case for Taulia Tagovailoa, while National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell writes about the upside of Jordan Yates.
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK
Monday: Top 10 revealed
Tuesday: Rivals100 released | Mind of Mike | New Five-Stars
Wednesday: Rivals250 released | Roundtable
Thursday: Position rankings released
SIMMONS' VIEW: Taulia Tagovailoa
Both are very good quarterbacks who took their teams to play for state titles this season. Yates won, Tagovailoa came up short. Both had huge senior seasons, so both could have made this list.
Tagovailoa is one who could be next in line at Alabama to do big things at quarterback. Some look at his size and just don’t see him being a star quarterback at the next level, but when you watch him play, watch him throw and see some of the plays he makes, I am a believer. The young man can spin it. He can make throws on the move, he is more mobile than some give him credit for and, like his brother, he makes plays.
Because he got injured in the state championship game, he wasn’t able to go at the All-American game and he took a pretty big drop in the final rankings. The younger Tagovailoa has talent and it would not surprise me to see him put up big numbers in Tuscaloosa down the road.
FARRELL'S VIEW: Jordan Yates
Yates is a guy who will have a great career at Georgia Tech as a quarterback and could make us look a bit off by leaving him outside of the Rivals250. The kid is a leader, and he can hurt you with his arm and his feet and he has a knack for making the big play when needed. His senior season and run in the playoffs was nothing short of amazing, and I think he has a real chance to be the starter early at Georgia Tech. He's a great fit for the old Paul Johnson offense, but make no mistake, this kid can sling the ball and will find his way in Geoff Collins' system as well.