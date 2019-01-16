CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

Senior seasons are finished and the All-American Bowl and Under Armour All-America Game are in the rear-view mirror. It is now time for the final rankings of the 2019 class. In today’s Rival Views, a pair of Rivals analysts write about a couple QBs who might show down the road that they deserved inclusion in the Rivals250, but were left out. Southeast/Florida Analyst Chad Simmons offers a case for Taulia Tagovailoa, while National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell writes about the upside of Jordan Yates. RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK Monday: Top 10 revealed Tuesday: Rivals100 released | Mind of Mike | New Five-Stars Wednesday: Rivals250 released | Roundtable Thursday: Position rankings released

SIMMONS' VIEW: Taulia Tagovailoa

Both are very good quarterbacks who took their teams to play for state titles this season. Yates won, Tagovailoa came up short. Both had huge senior seasons, so both could have made this list. Tagovailoa is one who could be next in line at Alabama to do big things at quarterback. Some look at his size and just don’t see him being a star quarterback at the next level, but when you watch him play, watch him throw and see some of the plays he makes, I am a believer. The young man can spin it. He can make throws on the move, he is more mobile than some give him credit for and, like his brother, he makes plays. Because he got injured in the state championship game, he wasn’t able to go at the All-American game and he took a pretty big drop in the final rankings. The younger Tagovailoa has talent and it would not surprise me to see him put up big numbers in Tuscaloosa down the road.

FARRELL'S VIEW: Jordan Yates