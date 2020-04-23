"Spring this time was much better because everybody knows the defense and it is coming easier. The whole team is just clicking," Jackson said earlier this spring.

Georgia Tech junior linebacker Quez Jackson made major strides in his second season on the Flats and he aims to build that into an even bigger role this fall. After playing just 114 snaps on defense as a true freshman that number jumped to 387 in 2019. Jackson moved into a bigger role as the season went along and aside from David Curry , Jackson logged the most linebacker snaps for the Jackets.

Jackson has the added challenge of playing both the MIKE and the WILL spots on a moment's notice. With that added responsibility, he has taken to working even harder on his game and refining his body.



"I've been working on getting stronger and my upper body strength as well as moving from gap to gap faster," Jackson said. "At this time last year I only knew one position and now I know both. I understand it a lot more and I understand the little things more. I'm more communicative and it is way easier for me than it was last year. I feel like I'm in the best I've ever been in during my career."

After learning both spots, Jackson says his goal is to get every other linebacker comfortable at both the MIKE and the WILL. Currently, Jackson and Curry are the only two who are comfortable at both spots. That became a major issue in 2019 when Bruce Jordan-Swilling went down in the Miami game with a Lisfranc injury and was lost for the season while Charlie Thomas battled injuries as well wiping out the two top players at the WILL. Jackson had to pick up a lot of slack at WILL linebacker starting the remainder of the 2019 season at WILL.

"My goal is to get everybody in that linebacker room to know both positions. We all have to know each other's positions in case a man goes down so we won't have to start from the ground up we won't have to pick up from the start," he said.

For the spring, Jackson was at 225, he said he feels like that is a good weight for him.

"I'm at 225 and I'm a very physical person. I have the tenacity to go make that tackle," he said.

One thing that anyone will notice when watching Jackson in practice is his energy and chippy play. He isn't afraid of contact or using his body to disrupt plays in the passing game and thudding particularly hard.

"I've got to bring that top energy to practice. I mean I call myself 'the Menace' so I have to be about that life if you are going to call yourself 'the Menace'," he said.

"The Menace" ended up the fifth leading tackler for the Jackets last season despite only starting in five games.



